Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $172.00

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 1200212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.20 ($2.28).

Fidelity China Special Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.53. The company has a market capitalization of £820.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3,440.00.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

