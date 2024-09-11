Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.41

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 34513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

