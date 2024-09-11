Financial Analysis: Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor 10.70% 14.28% 5.61%

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Toyota Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 15.31 -$972.26 million N/A N/A Toyota Motor $312.38 billion 0.75 $34.12 billion $25.39 6.86

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mullen Automotive and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Toyota Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.