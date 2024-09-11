Financial Survey: Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) versus Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and Motorola Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -11.28 Motorola Solutions $10.42 billion 6.98 $1.71 billion $8.09 53.88

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Comba Telecom Systems. Comba Telecom Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions 14.04% 337.36% 15.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Comba Telecom Systems and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00

Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $466.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Comba Telecom Systems.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Comba Telecom Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comba Telecom Systems

(Get Free Report)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, research, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; open radio; ScanViS; and network system products, as well as cell site and enterprise solutions; consultancy, DAS network design, maintenance, and network optimization; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It engages in assembling, trading, and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; marketing; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. It serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications, and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed video cameras, and accessories; communications network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides public safety and enterprise command center, unified communications applications, mobile video equipment, and video software solutions; repair, technical support, and maintenance services; and monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services to government, public safety, and commercial communications networks. It serves hospitality; manufacturing; military and defence; public safety; mining; oil and gas; transportation and logistics; utilities industries. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.