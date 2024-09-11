Financial Survey: East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Hennessy Advisors 22.53% 6.89% 4.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for East Resources Acquisition and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Hennessy Advisors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Hennessy Advisors $24.02 million 3.09 $4.77 million $0.68 14.22

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats East Resources Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

