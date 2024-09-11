Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Finning International Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.1992 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

