First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,776,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.