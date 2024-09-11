First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,825.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,921.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,742.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,174.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $52.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

