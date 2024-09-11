First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

FFIN opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.