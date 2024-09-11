First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $208.22

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $208.22, but opened at $215.50. First Solar shares last traded at $224.26, with a volume of 1,415,147 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

