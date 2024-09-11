First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

First US Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Insider Transactions at First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $37,753.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,952 shares in the company, valued at $106,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $37,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $50,540.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,883.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,373 shares of company stock worth $97,784. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

