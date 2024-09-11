Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
BDL stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
