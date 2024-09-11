Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

