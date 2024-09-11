Flare (FLR) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Flare (FLR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Flare has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $694.86 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,486,714,122 coins and its circulating supply is 48,228,641,754 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,486,715,059.02588 with 48,228,693,911.41735 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01432226 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,293,959.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

