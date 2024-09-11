Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Flex has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $421,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $421,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,246. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 623.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

