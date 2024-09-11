Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises approximately 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Flowserve worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,413,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,100,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5,256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

