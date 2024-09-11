Fore Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

