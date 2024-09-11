Fore Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Fore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,980 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Precigen worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 90.99% and a negative net margin of 3,084.55%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

