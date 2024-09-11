Fore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,000 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.