Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FORTY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

