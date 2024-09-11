Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.85% of Franklin Covey worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 2.0 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

