Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned 0.14% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQM opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $641.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

