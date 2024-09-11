Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Friedman Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,863. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.37.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
