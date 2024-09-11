Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,085 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BATS:FLBL opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Senior Loan ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.