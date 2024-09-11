Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,085 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

