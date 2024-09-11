Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Frontier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of BATS:LVHI opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $929.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51.

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

