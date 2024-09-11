Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

