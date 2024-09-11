Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

