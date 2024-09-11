FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.11.

FTCI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 212,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,403,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,396,863 shares of company stock worth $355,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 527.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCI stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.54. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

