FY2024 EPS Estimates for GH Research PLC Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GH Research in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $416.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GH Research by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 656,163 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 664,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

