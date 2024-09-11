FY2025 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised by Zacks Research

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

