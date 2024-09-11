GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Stock Down 3.2 %

GME stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 293.35 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get GameStop alerts:

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.