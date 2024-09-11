Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.
Gaming Realms Price Performance
Shares of GMR opened at GBX 35.89 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.64. Gaming Realms has a one year low of GBX 29.45 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.19.
Gaming Realms Company Profile
