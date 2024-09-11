Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

Shares of GMR opened at GBX 35.89 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.64. Gaming Realms has a one year low of GBX 29.45 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.19.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Gaming Realms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.