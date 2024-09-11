Gamma Communications plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GAMA traded up GBX 1.89 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,695.89 ($22.18). 3,746,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,926. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,710 ($22.36). The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,047.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,485.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,405.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) price target for the company.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

