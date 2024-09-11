Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $183.99

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.99 and last traded at $183.99, with a volume of 259810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Garmin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $508,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

