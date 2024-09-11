Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 640 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.