Garrison Point Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

