Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.60. 273,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 130,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

