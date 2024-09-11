Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $549,446.59 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,537,035,886.61105 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00501945 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $570,646.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

