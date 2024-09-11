Geegoopuzzle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345,999.81 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $666.57 million and $345,999.81 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00007965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009309 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,729.34 or 0.99885096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

