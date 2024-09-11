GEM Asset Management LLC Buys 9,404 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

