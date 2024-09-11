GEM Asset Management LLC Has $31.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GEM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 19.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sysco worth $31,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.
Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
