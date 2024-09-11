General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,745,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.58.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

