Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 132 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £198 ($258.93).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.84).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 134 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £201 ($262.85).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 143 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,292. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.88. The company has a market cap of £355.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.76) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

