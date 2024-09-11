Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 4.8%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 66,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 524,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GETY

Getty Images Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.19%. Getty Images’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares in the company, valued at $814,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 136.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Getty Images by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.