Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th.

Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,111. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

