Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company's stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company's stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

