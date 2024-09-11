GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 2,976 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

