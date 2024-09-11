GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

