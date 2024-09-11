Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 309.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.