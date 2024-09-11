Gordian Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 0.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

