Gordian Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gordian Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

